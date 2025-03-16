Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fisherman survived 95 days lost at sea by eating turtles and birds

Maximo Napa was found in a critical condition having not eaten in 15 days

Holly Evans
Sunday 16 March 2025 23:41 GMT
Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa pictured emotionally reuniting with his brother
Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa pictured emotionally reuniting with his brother (via REUTERS)

A Peruvian fisherman who spent 95 days lost in the Pacific Ocean, eating roaches, birds and sea turtles to survive, is set to be reunited with his family.

Maximo Napa had set off for a fishing trip from Marcona, a town on the southern Peruvian coast, on December 7.

He packed food for a two week trip but ten days in, stormy weather threw his boat off course and he ended up adrift in the Pacific Ocean

.His family launched a search but Peru's maritime patrols were unable to locate him until Wednesday, when an Ecuadorian fishing patrol discovered him some 680 miles (1,094 km) off the country's coast, heavily dehydrated and in critical condition.

"I did not want to die," Napa told Reuters after reuniting with his brother, in Paita, near the border with Ecuador. "I ate roaches, birds, the last thing I ate was turtles."

The fisherman was found in a critical condition and has since received medical attention
The fisherman was found in a critical condition and has since received medical attention (PERUVIAN NAVY/AFP via Getty Imag)

He said he stayed strong thinking about his family, including his two-month-old granddaughter, even as he survived on rainwater he collected on the boat and ran out of food, ultimately spending the last 15 days without eating.

"I thought about my mother everyday," he said. "I'm thankful to God for giving me a second chance.

His mother, Elena Castro, told local media that while her relatives had stayed optimistic she had began to lose hope.

"I told the Lord, whether he's alive or dead, just bring him back to me, even if it's just to see him," she told TV Peru.

"But my daughters never lost faith. They kept telling me: Mom, he'll come back, he'll come back."

Napa was scheduled for more medical checks in Paita before heading south to Lima.

His niece, Leyla Torres Napa, said the family planned to celebrate his birthday, which passed while he was lost at sea.

She said: "The day of his birth was unique because all that he could eat [while at sea] was a small cookie, so it is very important for us that we celebrate because, for us, he has been reborn."

