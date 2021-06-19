Woman inundated with hundreds of Amazon packages she did not order

A woman in New York has been left confounded after she received hundreds of Amazon parcels that she did not order straight to her front door.

WIVB reported that on 5 June Jillian Cannan was surprised to find a mound of Amazon boxes sitting on her front porch and quickly realised they didn’t have her name on the front.

The small business owner explained to the broadcaster that inside the packages were thousands of silicone brackets for inside facemasks.

Ms Cannan quickly reached out to Amazon to alert them to the mistake and track down the source of the deliveries but hit a dead end.

"When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home," Ms Cannan told NBC News.

The company reportedly told her that the name on the box was not registered to an Amazon account and that the tracking information for the parcels also led them nowhere.

Meanwhile, Ms Cannan continued to receive upwards of 100 packages to her home, including some huge parcels on palettes and others on UPS and the US Postal Service delivery trucks.

Each parcel was addressed to Ms Cannan’s house but did not have her name written on it or a return address or sender.

"At first I was convinced that it was a scam, or maybe someone trying to clear out their warehouse," the mother of four said. "But because all of the items were the same, I don’t think that’s the case here."

Following a number of calls to Amazon, Ms Cannan said the company eventually escalated the case and tracked down the original order to prevent her from receiving any more deliveries.

However, she will still receive those in transit and has been left to deal with the boxes and boxes of unwanted deliveries.

The family decided that they would try to put together a “decorate-your-own-face mask” kit for children at local hospitals with each pack including one of the mask brackets to try do something positive with the surplus orders.

Ms Cannan asked Amazon to donate the extra materials needed for the project and while the company reportedly initially denied her request, she is still waiting on a final response.

"I’m trying to put a positive spin on it," she told NBC News. "I have four little kids, and I’m trying to show them how to make lemonade out of lemons, and just kind of run with it."

Ms Cannan also told WIVB that the family would be open to donating the mask brackets if they can’t find a home for them.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.