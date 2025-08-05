Stop. Repo time! MC Hammer sued for allegedly failing to make $2,000 monthly car payments
The “U Can’t Touch This” rapper still owed $76,732.79 on the car as of last month, according to a report.
MC Hammer is being sued for allegedly failing to make payments on a $100,000 Land Rover, according to reports.
The “2 Legit 2 Quit” rapper, born Stanley Burrell, bought the SUV with a plan for 60 monthly payments of $2,434 from a dealership in Livermore, California, according to a complaint filed last week by JPMorgan Chase Bank in San Joaquin County Superior Court.
However, when the 63-year-old missed several payments, the bank “demanded possession of the Vehicle from Defendants. Defendants have not surrendered the Vehicle,” the complaint says.
The contract lists the buyers of the vehicle as MC Hammer and U Can’t Touch This LLC, according to The Mercury News.
The lawsuit notes the rapper still owed $76,732.79 as of July 16, 2025, according to SFist. The Independent has reached out to MC Hammer’s representatives for comment.
It’s not the first time the “U Can’t Touch This” singer has faced financial troubles.
At the height of his fame in the 1990s, the rapper bought a luxurious Fremont Hills mansion and spent millions of dollars on improvements – including a recording studio and two swimming pools. However, in 1996, he filed for bankruptcy, claiming his assets were only worth $1 million – but that he had debts totaling at least $10 million, SFGate reported at the time.
He was then forced to sell the mansion and move his family into a three-bedroom home in Tracy, a city about an hour outside of San Francisco.
A recent Google Street View image of his property showed six cars in the driveway, including a green Land Rover Defender, according to The Mercury News.
