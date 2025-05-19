McDonald’s fans say this meal combination ‘immediately’ cures migraines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chronic migraine sufferers are lovin’ it.

A TikTok video claiming that a large Coke and fries from McDonald’s is the be-all end-all solution to migraines has taken off online – with hundreds of people confirming the salty and sweet combo “immediately” cures their worst headaches.

“Trying McDonald’s chips and a Diet Coke because I’ve had a headache for 48 hours and TikTok said it would help,” TikTok user @MillyHancockk wrote alongside her now-viral clip.

In the caption, she added: “Can confirm it works” along with a laughing crying emoji.

The TikToker, whose clip has been viewed nearly 4 million times, drew in hordes of commentators, many of whom came to confirm the hack works for them as well.

open image in gallery McDonald’s fans claim a fries and Coke from the fast food chain effectively cures migraines. ( Getty Images )

“I work in neurology and our headache specialist literally recommends this to patients,” one person commented.

“I know it's just the salt and caffeine but every time I have a migraine or even one coming on I get a coke and a fry and it's immediately cured,” another commentator added.

Another explained: “So basically Coke & fries help headaches because caffeine tightens blood vessels, sugar boost blood glucose, and salty carbs rebalance electrolytes.”

Others offered slight alterations to the hack.

“As a diet coke lover and migraine sufferer, diet won’t do it you need the regular coke,” one said,

“Whoever told you Diet Coke was playing, it’s gotta be a full fat and salty chips. Works everytime,” another added.

Dubbed the “McMigraine meal” by some social media users, the much-loved combo is proven by experts to be effective in relieving migraine pain for some, Verywell Health reported.

“We know the caffeine can help migraines in the short-term therapy of them. So it isn't too surprising that the caffeine in Coca-Cola itself is helpful," David Walker, MD, a headache and facial pain specialist at Rush University Medical Center told Verywell.

open image in gallery Some Internet users claim drinking a Coca Cola soda helps get rid of migraines. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The carbonation of a Coca-Cola soda may also help settle the stomach for people who experience nausea when suffering from migraines, Walker added.

While the hack works for some, experts warn that caffeine can also trigger migraine.

Equally, the salt content in McDonald’s fries could impact some migraine sufferers, Walker warned.

"It's great that this helps certain individuals. I don't think it should be generalized because on the flip side of things, fried foods can trigger migraines," Walker said.