The McDonald’s meal migraine-sufferers swear cures them ‘immediately’
Social media users claim it ‘works everytime’
Chronic migraine sufferers are lovin’ it.
A TikTok video claiming that a large Coke and fries from McDonald’s is the be-all end-all solution to migraines has taken off online – with hundreds of people confirming the salty and sweet combo “immediately” cures their worst headaches.
“Trying McDonald’s chips and a Diet Coke because I’ve had a headache for 48 hours and TikTok said it would help,” TikTok user @MillyHancockk wrote alongside her now-viral clip.
In the caption, she added: “Can confirm it works” along with a laughing crying emoji.
The TikToker, whose clip has been viewed nearly 4 million times, drew in hordes of commentators, many of whom came to confirm the hack works for them as well.
“I work in neurology and our headache specialist literally recommends this to patients,” one person commented.
“I know it's just the salt and caffeine but every time I have a migraine or even one coming on I get a coke and a fry and it's immediately cured,” another commentator added.
Another explained: “So basically Coke & fries help headaches because caffeine tightens blood vessels, sugar boost blood glucose, and salty carbs rebalance electrolytes.”
Others offered slight alterations to the hack.
“As a diet coke lover and migraine sufferer, diet won’t do it you need the regular coke,” one said,
“Whoever told you Diet Coke was playing, it’s gotta be a full fat and salty chips. Works everytime,” another added.
Dubbed the “McMigraine meal” by some social media users, the much-loved combo is proven by experts to be effective in relieving migraine pain for some, Verywell Health reported.
“We know the caffeine can help migraines in the short-term therapy of them. So it isn't too surprising that the caffeine in Coca-Cola itself is helpful," David Walker, MD, a headache and facial pain specialist at Rush University Medical Center told Verywell.
The carbonation of a Coca-Cola soda may also help settle the stomach for people who experience nausea when suffering from migraines, Walker added.
While the hack works for some, experts warn that caffeine can also trigger migraine.
Equally, the salt content in McDonald’s fries could impact some migraine sufferers, Walker warned.
"It's great that this helps certain individuals. I don't think it should be generalized because on the flip side of things, fried foods can trigger migraines," Walker said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments