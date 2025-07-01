Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has added a new burger to its national menu, adding another option to its value meal deal.

The fast food chain introduced the Daily Double in Chicago, Miami and Seattle and now it’s “moving up to the big leagues,” McDonald’s said on its website.

The Daily Double comes with two beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onions, tomato, and mayonnaise.

It’s different from the classic McDouble or Double Cheeseburger, which includes cheese, pickles, diced onions, ketchup and mustard.

open image in gallery McDonald’s has added a new burger to its national menu, adding another option to its value meal deal ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

The Daily Double will be added to the McDonald’s McValue Meal Deal bundle menu on July 22.

The Meal Deal bundle, which starts at $5, comes with customers’ choice of select sandwiches, a 4-piece chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small soft drink. Currently, the sandwich options are a McChicken or a McDouble.

The Daily Double option in the Meal Deal bundle means “you're getting more, for less,” McDonald’s said.

open image in gallery The Daily Double will be added to the McDonald’s McValue Meal Deal bundle menu on July 22 ( Scott Family McDonalds/Instagram )

The burger was unveiled during a week-long boycott of McDonald’s organized by a grassroots advocacy group.

The People’s Union USA announced the boycott, which was from June 24 to 30, on Instagram, accusing the restaurant chain of price gouging, among other business misdeeds.

McDonald’s has vehemently denied allegations of price gouging. Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, wrote in an open letter in May that its franchisees set menu prices for their restaurants.

“In doing so, they work hard to minimize the impact of price increases on our fans,” Erlinger said.

The advocacy group has previously called for boycotts of Amazon, Nestlé, Walmart and General Mills.

McDonald’s also unveiled two new treats last month.

The Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry is the newest addition to McDonald’s signature ice cream desserts. The McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, Hershey’s milk chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows.

“Whether you’re looking to grab a sweet snack before lounging around the campfire or looking to satisfy your summer craving, the HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry will be your go-to summer dessert,” McDonald’s wrote on its website.

The Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry is only available for a limited time, but you can also enjoy McDonald’s classic Oreo McFlurry or M&M’s McFlurry any time of the year.

McDonald’s also introduced a Blueberry & Crème Pie for a limited time. The restaurant chain is known for its hand-held Baked Apple Pie. But with the new pie, instead of the signature apple filling, the pocket of crust is filled with blueberries and vanilla crème.

“Whether you’re going on a road trip, planning a special backyard bbq, or just craving a little pick-me-up to sweeten any afternoon, grab a Blueberry & Crème Pie (or a few) this summer,” McDonald’s said on its website.