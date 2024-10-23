Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



McDonald’s Quarter Pounders will temporarily be unavailable in some states across the US due to a deadly outbreak of E coli food poisoning.

On Tuesday (October 22), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert regarding an E coli outbreak linked to one of the fast food chain’s most popular burgers. There are currently 49 recorded cases of E coli across 10 different states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The death was reported in an older person in Colorado, while one child has been hospitalized with severe kidney complications, the CDC reported. It is not yet known which specific ingredient in the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder is contaminated.

According to the health agency, the first case of E coli was recorded on September 27, with the most recent case taking place on October 11. However, the CDC explained that it normally takes between three and four weeks to determine if one single case is part of the outbreak, or if the true number of people affected is higher.

In an attempt to determine which ingredients may be the cause, McDonald’s reported to the CDC that it has removed slivered onions and beef patties used for Quarter Pounders from stores in the affected states.

A statement from the fast food chain said that “initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”

The fast food chain has removed slivered onions and beef patties from its Quarter Pounders following the E. coli outbreak ( Getty Images )

“We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu.”

E coli bacteria are normally located in the intestines of both humans and animals, with most strains either being harmless or causing a brief period of diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic. A few strains are capable of producing more extreme symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

The most common ways to contract E coli bacteria are through eating contaminated food, like ground beef or unpasteurized milk; drinking contaminated water, such as from a lake; or through personal contact with other infected individuals.

An infected person will usually notice symptoms between three and four days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it is possible to experience signs of infection one day after being exposed and for up to one week. While most adults who receive an E. coli infection will recover within one week, children and older adults may develop a life-threatening form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Last week, hundreds of frozen waffle products made by Illinois-based manufacturer TreeHouse Foods were recalled over concerns of a possible Listeria risk.

The frozen waffles were listed under multiple brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value, Target’s Good & Gather, and private-label brands sold by Food Lion, Kroger, and Schnucks. The manufacturing company has published a complete list, which can be found here.

In a statement to The Independent shared earlier this week, TreeHouse Foods said it “has expanded its voluntary recall to now include all griddle products manufactured at our Brantford, Ontario, Canada, facility.”

“The frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle, and pancake products are being recalled due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. We have no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to the recalled products. We are working with our retail customers to retrieve and destroy the recalled products, and encourage consumers to check their freezers for any of the products subject to the recall and dispose of them, or return them to the place of purchase for a refund,” the company said.

Additional reporting from AP.