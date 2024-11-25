Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Florida woman was arrested following a dispute with a Lyft driver and his passengers in a McDonald’s parking lot, which resulted in her pulling a gun and accidentally shooting her own daughter, cops say

Melissa Valbrum, 32, threatened to “shoot and kill” three people who were trying to get into the rideshare after a misunderstanding, according to police, before firing and hitting her own child.

Valbrum now faces three charges following the Miami-Dade incident on Friday: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and culpable negligence inflicting personal injury. She appeared in court on Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were called out to the McDonald’s in Pinewood following reports of "a dispute where a firearm accidentally discharged" by a woman. The bullet had struck the woman’s 15-year-old daughter in her left shoulder, according to a police affidavit seen by The Independent.

open image in gallery Melissa Valbrum was arrested following a dispute outside a McDonald’s in Miami, where she allegedly pulled a gun but shot her teenage daughter by accident ( Local 10 )

According to the arrest affidavit, the teenager and her mom were in the restaurant along with another group prior to the incident.

When a Lyft arrived, one member of a group waiting on the ride told police they were pointing outside to alert the group the Lyft had arrived. Valbrum’s daughter said a member of the group was pointing at Valbrum.

This led to an argument inside the restaurant that later continued outside. By that time, the three members of the group were inside the rideshare.

Valbrum then allegedly retrieved a gun from her vehicle and began threatening to "shoot and kill" all three of them while pointing the firearm in their direction, the affidavit stated. As the Lyft drove off, the passengers heard a gunshot and saw the teen had been shot.

open image in gallery Valbrum was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and culpable negligence inflicting personal injury following the incident on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday ( Miami Dade Corrections )

The Lyft driver told police that Valbrum was acting "extremely aggressive" while pointing a gun at him and other members of the group. He also told police that he saw Valbrum reach inside his car and allegedly assault one of the passengers – also a minor.

Valbrum denied that she had pulled out the gun and threatened the passengers, later telling officers that the weapon had been on her waistband during the incident and it "accidentally fell," causing it to go off and shoot her daughter.

The police affidavit also noted that police watched surveillance and phone video of the incident that showed Valbrum with a gun in her hand while knocking on the rear passenger window of the Lyft.

Valbrum was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On Sunday, a judge ordered her to stay away from all of the victims and set her bond at $22,000, which she posted.