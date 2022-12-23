McDonald’s opens first automated restaurant in Texas

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

McDonald’s has opened its first mostly automated restaurant in the US.

The fast-food chain is testing out a concept where customers order their food through an app or a kiosk and pick it up without any direct human contact.

The restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, is designed for customers to grab their food and leave and has no seats or tables to dine in.

And drive-thru customers have their food delivered to their vehicle on a conveyor belt after entering a code received at purchase.

The company said in a blog post this month that the test showed its commitment to “finding new ways to serve [customers] faster and easier than ever before.”

The company says that food at the restaurant is still cooked by human staff and that it allows for orders to be prepared more efficiently.

“The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone,” Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating the test restaurant, said in the blog.

Not all customers are convinced of the concept.

“Well there goes millions of jobs,” said one TikTok user.

“Oh no first we have to talk with Siri and Google [and] now we have to talk to another computer,” stated another user.