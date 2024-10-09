Three killed as medical helicopter crashes on way to pick up patient

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Three people have died after a medical helicopter on its way to pick up a patient crashed in Kentucky.

The air ambulance crew had left its base in Grant County when the Bell 206 aircraft struck a guy wire in Owenton near state Highway 22 on Monday evening, causing it to crash and catch fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Air Evac Lifeteam.

All three people on board the aircraft – identified by Kentucky State Police as Air Evac Lifeteam members Bethany Aicken, Gale Alleman, and James Welsh – died in the crash.

The FAA said the crash also caused “substantial” damage to the scene.

Crescent Springs/Villa Hills Fire Department assistant fire chief Chuck Dietz told Local12 that he had only just participated in a training session with Alleman – an experienced pilot – and Welsh days before the tragedy.

“It was less than a week ago we were with these people, and when I heard it last evening, I was like, ‘Oh my God, tell me this isn’t true,’” he said.

Photo of Air Evac helicopter and ambulance released after fatal crash ( Grant County Constable’s Office )

Of Alleman, he added: “He was so personable, and you never saw the guy in a bad mood ever…”

Air Evac Lifeteam posted a statement on Facebook saying that its “primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members.”

Bethany Aicken, one of the three members killed ( Grant County Constable’s Office )

Gale Alleman also died in the crash ( Grant County Constable’s Office )

James Welsh, one of three members of Air Evac Lifeteam 133, killed ( Grant County Constable’s Office )

“Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Kentucky State Police, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police said in a statement: “The Kentucky State Police gives our deepest condolences to the families of the three Air Evac Lifeteam members who were killed yesterday in an Owen County helicopter crash: Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken, and James Welsh. Peace be with their loved ones, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”