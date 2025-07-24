Three men who went missing while fishing found dead in Mississippi River

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bodies of three men, reported missing while fishing and swimming on a Mississippi River sandbar, have been found dead near Memphis, Tennessee, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Search and rescue teams from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and other Memphis-area agencies began looking for the men on Tuesday evening after they were reported missing near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

The search, which included aircraft, rescue boats, and sonar, was suspended on Tuesday night due to darkness. It resumed on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The first two bodies were recovered about 11 a.m. and the third about 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

open image in gallery Search and rescue teams look for three men who were reported missing while swimming and fishing on a sandbar in the Mississippi River on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 near Memphis. (Kenneth Hiner/Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP) ( © Kenneth Hiner Photography )

The three men were described as Hispanic, ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s, the county fire department said.

Officials say the area has become increasingly popular for recreation at the state park in Shelby Forest, located north of Memphis. But the river is treacherous, with several hazards present, including strong currents, submerged items, branches and debris.

“There are eddy currents that can pull an Olympic swimmer under. You can be drawn into the channel and find yourself staring at a 24-unit barge that’s the size of a skyscraper on its side coming straight at you with no way for the barge crew to have any idea that you are there,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Authorities are investigating what happened to the men.