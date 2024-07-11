$1m Mega Millions jackpot finally claimed five months after winning ticket drawn

Support truly

A Rhode Island man got the surprise of his life this week when he learned that he was $1m richer five months after playing the lottery.

The unnamed man from Bristol, Rhode Island, had bought a Mega Millions ticket from a Stop & Shop in the city back in February.

In the draw on February 2, his numbers came up, making him the lucky winner of thr $1m prize.

But, there was one issue. No one came forward to claim the life-changing prize.

For five months, the money went unclaimed.

Rhode Island Lottery even sent out an alert to urge players in the state to check their Mega Millions tickets.

Then finally on July 9, after realizing the prize was still unclaimed, the Rhode Island Lottery said the man decided to check his tickets – and found out he had been sitting on the prize.

“Thankfully, he still had it and now plans to use the money towards his retirement. Congratulations!” the lottery said in a social media post.

The winning numbers on February 2 were 11, 22, 42, 64, 69, with a Mega Ball of 18 and a 3X multiplier, making the top prize $333m, according to the lottery website.

To have won $1m, the man would have matched all five balls.

Lottery players have one year from the drawing date to collect their winnings. The lottery is also not responsible for lost or stolen tickets, so luck was on the man’s side when he kept hold of the ticket for five months.

Tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

In most areas, people also have the option to add the “Megaplier” for an extra dollar to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings take place at 11pm ET on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, but you could fare better off winning any Mega Millions prize, which stands at one in 24.

The Independent has contacted the Rhode Island Lottery for further information.