Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, the state’s first jackpot.

The winning numbers were drawn on Friday – 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The winner has yet to be identified, according to The Associated Press. The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner.

Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.”

It’s the second-largest jackpot in the history of the lottery and the fourth time that the win exceeded a billion dollars.

The largest-ever jackpot won by an individual ticket holder, $1.53bn, was claimed by a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

Friday’s win was the seventh time a grand prize was awarded on Friday the 13th, superstitiously thought to be unlucky by some.

In order to get the full winnings of $1.35bn, the lucky ticket holder will have to receive the funds in annual payments stretching over 29 years, but most of those who win choose to receive a reduced amount in cash – for Friday’s win, the cash option is for $724.6m.

The drawing for the grand prize on Tuesday will be for the possibility to win about $20m, the AP reported. The cash option will be $10.7m.

Before Friday, there had been 25 drawings in a row without a winner.

More follows...