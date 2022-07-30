Illinois ticketholder wins Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28 billion

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.

“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post in an email.

The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m.

It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lumpsum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m.

The numbers on the winning ticket were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 as well as a Mega Ball of 14. The interest was so high that the Mega Millions website became impossible to access because of the “high volume of traffic” following the drawing at 11pm on Friday.

The jackpot came close to record levels after 29 drawings in a row without a winner with a ticket with all six winning numbers.

The last winning ticket was sold in Tennessee when the jackpot was $20m on 15 April.

According to the California Lottery, a ticketholder in the state won $2.9m on Tuesday for matching five numbers, but they didn’t get the Mega number. The jackpot at that time was $830m.

The record jackpot won in the history of the Mega Millions lottery was in October 2018 when $1.537bn was won by a ticketholder in South Carolina.

The lumpsum payout at that time was $878m, according to CBS News. The winner has remained anonymous.

