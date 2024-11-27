Mega Millions jackpot soars to $489 million. When’s the next drawing?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A lucky lotto player could celebrate the holiday season awash in cash if they win the massive Mega Millions jackpot.

The current Mega Millions pot is $489 million. The last drawing for the jackpot was on Tuesday, but no one hit the numbers needed to take home the big prize.

The tenth largest Mega Millions jackpot was $552 million, putting the current prize about $63 million south of breaking into the top 10 largest pots, according to Nexstar.

Since lotteries are essentially voluntary taxes on players, the actual payout for winning the jackpot isn't the real take-home pay. The IRS, and local governments where the winning ticket is sold get a serious chunk of the cash.

With an approximately $490 million prize, the real payout would be somewhere between $256 million and $309 million, according to USA Mega. Choosing the cash prize option would hand the winner between $134.2 million and $144.5 million, depending on where the ticket was sold.

The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $489 million just in time for Thanksgiving ( Getty Images )

And that's if one winner takes all. Money is divvied up with multiple winners.

Winners may see their lives flipped upside down, and not always in a positive way. Only a few states allow jackpot winners to protect their anonymity, leaving others to fend off money pleas from friends, relatives and grifters.

Most players will never have to worry about that.

According to the Mega Millions website, a player has a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus landing a golden Mega Ball.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Black Friday, November 29, at 11 p.m. EDT.