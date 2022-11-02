Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has thanked Elon Musk for allowing her to return to Twitter.

Ms Markle claimed to have been “unjustly targeted and shut down by bots and trolls falsely reporting my account”.

“I believe that this will be a historically positive change for our social and economic world,” she told the website The Steeple Times.

“I’m glad that Elon Musk is going to save free speech,” she said. “We can all have our opinions, and disagree. Elon Musk wants to make it fair for both the Right and the Left equally. Differing opinions and controversy make people think and grow.”

Ms Markle previously criticised the Duchess of Sussex, calling her allegations of being victimized “lofty” and arguing that the way she was treating Prince Harry on her podcast was “dismissive and insulting”.

Ms Markle appeared on Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News in late August, in which a clip of Meghan’s podcast interview with tennis star Serena Williams was played.

She said the Duchess was being “rather lofty” when she said she was “able to align with issues of womanhood and suffering on the grounds that she went to Immaculate Heart School where she was empowered by the nuns to be independent women”.

“But who paid for that?” Ms Markle asked. “That was all my dad. So let’s face it, we’re not raised in a vacuum. There are others who help us along the way, who support us and who pay for everything that gives us that platform which was our father.”

She said her half-sister was “self-glorifying” and that her speaking about ambitious women was a “projection”.

“Most women are raised to be ambitious,” she said on GB News. “But I think there’s been a lot of public scrutiny around how some go about climbing the ladder.”

Ms Markle argued that Harry has been playing “second fiddle” since their 2018 wedding.

Mr Wootton asked Ms Markle if Meghan had “emasculated” Harry.

“Harry seems to play second fiddle,” she said. “It didn’t hurt to use the title and the royal marriage as a springboard but after the wedding was over it feels as though Harry is in the shadow.”

“It was kind of like, ‘oh let’s let him pop in’. The whole thing felt very staged,” she said of Harry’s brief appearance on the podcast episode with Ms Williams. “Why have him in at all if he’s not being included? It just seemed very dismissive and I felt, insulting – rather than have him included and them both talk about what’s important to them in their lives now. It was really just a lot of feminine chit-chat and purring.”

On Twitter, Ms Markle’s bio states that she’s “back thanks to Elon Musk taking over!”

“MAGA, 1st Markle, Author, M.A Counseling, B.A. Criminology, Truth Wins! MAGASammy on Truth Social PRO-LIFE,” her profile says.