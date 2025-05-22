Melania Trump turns to AI to narrate audiobook in her own voice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump has promised to usher in a “new era in publishing” after announcing her memoir, Melania, will be narrated using AI in her own voice.

“A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING,” she tweeted .

“I am honored to bring you Melania – The AI Audiobook – narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice.”

“Let the future of publishing begin,” she added.

open image in gallery Melania Trump announced an AI-narrated audiobook of her 2024 memoir on Thursday. ( Getty Images )

A preview of Melania Trump’s AI voice can be heard in a promotional video for the audiobook, which the president also shared Thursday.

“My story, my perspective, the truth,” the voice says.

The AI audiobook is only available on Trump’s website for $25. While it’s currently only offered in English, multiple foreign language versions are expected to be released in the fall.

Released in October 2024, Melania offers a curated glimpse into her life, spanning from her upbringing in socialist Slovenia to becoming First Lady of the United States.

open image in gallery The "Melania" AI-generated audiobook has a run time of just over seven hours. ( Getty Images )

The book recounts her early years, modeling career, meeting Donald Trump and their eventual marriage in 2005, as well as her life in politics.

“From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature,” Melania Trump said of Donald. “There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world … I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy.”

“When his companion left for a moment, he asked me for my phone number. I politely declined his request. He was a little surprised,” she recalled.

Melania Trump notably wrote about her pro-choice stance on abortion, a position that contrasts with her husband's policies.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” she said in the book.

“A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

The book also addresses controversies, including her 2016 RNC speech that appeared to be plagiarized from former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC address.

Melania Trump attributed the incident to staff oversight and expressed her renewed commitment to overseeing her public engagements more closely.

open image in gallery Melania Trump recounts meeting Donald for the first time at an NYC nightclub in her book. ( Getty Images )

“My initial reaction was one of disbelief, but upon closer examination, the undeniable similarities between the two speeches left me reeling,” she wrote. “The weight of this realization hit me with a force I had never experienced. Looking back, I realized that I had relied too much on others in this crucial endeavor.”

Before the release of the memoir in September 2024, Donald Trump indicated that he had not read his wife’s book because he is “so busy.”

“People love our First Lady. Go out and get a book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about... I don’t know. I didn’t... so busy,” Trump said at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

However, the president may have found the time to read the book, as a month later, on the Nelk Boys' YouTube channel, he said, “She wrote something very good. I was a little bit nervous before I read it. You never know, maybe she said bad things, but she didn't.”