Melania launches range of $45 Christmas ornaments engraved with her signature
Collection will feature six brass ornaments and corresponding NFTs
Melania Trump may not have always loved the festive season while living in the White House, but that hasn’t stopped her from launching a line of $45 Christmas ornaments engraved with her signature.
The former first lady says she is “filled with hope” and is “inspired by the American experience and spirit” as she launched the line, which also has corresponding Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
“Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, celebrated with our families and loved ones,” she told Fox News Digital. “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”
There are six brass ornaments and corresponding NFTs, and they will range in price from $35 to $45.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the “Fostering the Future” initiative that provides scholarships and opportunities to children in foster care.
Ms Trump has not always seemingly been so keen on Christmas, though.
She was secretly recorded in 2018 by her former friend and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, complaining about being criticised over her husband’s family separation policy at the southern border, whilst also being expected to decorate the White House.
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said on the tape.
“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”
And she added: “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance – needs to go through the process and through the law.”
