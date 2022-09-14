Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Melania launches range of $45 Christmas ornaments engraved with her signature

Collection will feature six brass ornaments and corresponding NFTs

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 14 September 2022 21:37
Comments
First Lady Melania Trump Gives Farewell Address

Melania Trump may not have always loved the festive season while living in the White House, but that hasn’t stopped her from launching a line of $45 Christmas ornaments engraved with her signature.

The former first lady says she is “filled with hope” and is “inspired by the American experience and spirit” as she launched the line, which also has corresponding Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

“Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, celebrated with our families and loved ones,” she told Fox News Digital. “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”

There are six brass ornaments and corresponding NFTs, and they will range in price from $35 to $45.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the “Fostering the Future” initiative that provides scholarships and opportunities to children in foster care.

Recommended

(Melania Trump)

Ms Trump has not always seemingly been so keen on Christmas, though.

She was secretly recorded in 2018 by her former friend and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, complaining about being criticised over her husband’s family separation policy at the southern border, whilst also being expected to decorate the White House.

(Melania Trump)

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said on the tape.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

And she added: “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance – needs to go through the process and through the law.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in