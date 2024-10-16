Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Melania Trump is charging $250 for a collector’s edition of her memoir that includes ‘bonus’ photos.

The extra $210 above the regular editions gets you a copy signed by the former First Lady, a ‘digital collectible’ and a number of pictures including one of her and Donald Trump on their first date and others she captured while her husband was in office.

It is the third iteration of Melania’s debut memoir which was only published earlier this month.

Melania Trump released her debut memoir earlier this month to disappointing reviews ( EPA )

The 182-page book already includes 31 pages of photos inserted in the middle of a chapter in the middle of the book.

The bonus photographs include a photo of Melania and Trump on their first “date night”, the former First Lady told Fox News Digital.

"It was an enjoyable and memorable evening,” Melania said reflecting on the photo.

She shared one of her own photos with Fox News Digital, of Marine One landing on the front lawn. Another showed a bouquet of flowers on display in the West Wing.

In addition to the exclusive photos, the significantly more expensive collector’s edition is also specially printed on “premium art paper with a custom white binding and adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker”.

The cover of the book is also white – instead of black matte like the original version.

The former First Lady has also given buyers a “digital collectible” – a virtual item that is either unique or limited edition. Melania has dabbled in the product before, she has sold digital collectible artistic renderings of herself.

Though she largely remains out of the public eye, even rarely appearing beside her husband on his presidential campaign trail, Melania is no stranger to selling goods. She has used her name and brand to sell Christmas ornaments and jewelry in addition to digital collectibles.

The thin memoir revealed very few intimate details about Melania’s life or her marriage to Trump. Readers did learn Melania met Trump at a club in New York City, she deeply loves her son, Barron, and she supports abortion rights.

She told Fox News Digital that writing the memoir was “an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows”.

General reviews of the memoir say differently, though. The New York Times compared Melania to a “souvenir tea towel”, Vanity Fair said it was “truly bad” and “deeply weird” by The Telegraph.