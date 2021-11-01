Melania filmed scowling, rolling eyes at Donald Trump at World Series

Melania Trump has been spotted scowling again and briefly rolling her eyes as she appeared in public alongside her husband.

The former first lady and the former US president Donald Trump had attended the World Series baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros on Saturday, where she was seen standing next to her husband and smiling at the crowd.

Six-second-long clips from the scene, which have gone viral on social media, show Ms Trump smiling broadly before turning away and briefly rolling her eyes inapparent exasperation.

She is also seen letting out what seems to be a sigh, as Mr Trump continues to smile and wave at fans.

A clip of the video shared by the official Twitter account of Meidas Touch, a political action committee, has racked up 32,000 likes and 22,000 retweets.

The former first lady’s scowl has also given social media users more fodder to take shots at the former president.

“Is it me or does Melania hate the sight of Trump possibly even more than the rest of us? That’s an eye roll you can’t unsee,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Entertainment and pop culture expert Mike Sington shared the video and said: “Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April. In fact, it’s so delightful, watch it over and over again.”

At the game, Mr Trump was also seen performing the infamous “Tomahawk chop”, which has been decried as “racist” and “dehumanising” towards indigenous people since it became popular almost 30 years ago.

This was among the first few notable public appearances by the couple after Mr Trump exited the White House and relocated to their Palm Beach house in Florida.

Ms Trump’s scowl has brought back memories of other instances of her public displays of apparent displeasure aimed at her husband. Some of these had started as early as the day Mr Trump had entered the White House in 2016.

The former first lady has been seen slapping her husband’s hand away, pulling away from his hand and even walking away from him during press photo shoots while the former presidential couple were on diplomatic visits.

Several reports said that Ms Trump has been “bitter and chilly” towards her husband after leaving the White House. She has spent most of her time relaxing at a spa in Mar-A-Lago and has been visiting it twice a day, the reports said.

“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio,” a person familiar with her schedule told CNN.

“Rinse and repeat. Every day.”