Melinda Gates will not change her name after divorcing from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, according to documents filed in court.

Ms Gates, 56, filed for divorce from Mr Gates, 65, on Monday, stating that the marriage had become "irretrievably broken”.

According to the filing, Ms Gates will not request a change of name and asked for the couple’s belongings and property to be divided by the terms of a separation agreement.

In a statement, the couple said the divorce came “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”.

It continued: “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives”.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

Famous for philanthropic work around the world, the couple married in 1994 before the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation began in 2000.

It is the biggest philanthropic organisation in the US and has given more than $50 billon (£36 billon) over the past two decades towards fighting poverty and disease.

The couple first met at Microsoft — the billion dollar technology firm — and have three adult children, Phoebe, 18, Rory, 21, and Jennifer, 25.