Melinda Gates claims that her ex-husband Bill Gates’ friendship with notorious child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein gave her "nightmares" and contributed to the power couple's divorce.

She spoke with CBS Mornings about her disdain for Epstein and its impact on her marriage to Mr Gates. The interview was her first since her divorce last year.

"I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she told CBS's Gayle King.

She said that Epstein was "abhorrent, evil personified" and that meeting caused her to have "nightmares."

"That's why my heart breaks for these young women. That's how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful," she said.

Mr Gate's relationship with Epstein contributed to the erosion of the couple's relationship, though Ms Gates said it was not the only issue.

"It was not one thing, it was many things [that led to the divorce]. Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship with him was... those are for Bill to answer. I made it very clear how I felt about him," she said.