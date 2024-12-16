Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An American newlywed faces life behind bars after a judge in Fiji found him guilty of beating his wife to death during their honeymoon, authorities there announced Monday.

Christie Chen, who was 36 at the time of her murder, was reportedly injured so badly, her remains could not be embalmed for transport back to the U.S. and had to be cremated on the South Pacific archipelago.

Her husband, 40-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson, killed Chen two days after they arrived at the luxurious Turtle Island resort, then fled by kayak to a nearby island. Hotel staff discovered Chen’s body with numerous blunt trauma wounds to the head, in the couple’s room.

Chen worked as a pastry chef before returning to school to become a pharmacist, and had worked in that capacity at a Kroger supermarket in Memphis.

The Memphis, Tennessee, residents had been heard arguing loudly the night before Chen’s death, and neither showed up for breakfast or lunch the next day, according to the Chen family’s lawyer.

open image in gallery Christie Chen was 36 years old when she was murdered on her honeymoon. Her killer has now been convicted of her murder ( University of Tennessee Health System )

Justice Riyaz Hamza found Dawson guilty in the Lautoka High Court last Thursday after a weeklong trial, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said. Dawson had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hamza noted that Dawson was carrying his passport and personal belongings with him when he was arrested, and said this suggested his intent to abscond, according to the Fiji Times.

Dawson, worked in the IT department at a nonprofit child welfare organization. He remains jailed pending his sentencing date next month. Dawson is expected to receive a mandatory life term; Fiji law permits a presiding judge to set a minimum term to be served before a pardon is considered.

Turtle Island is an exclusive property on Yasawa, a group of 20 volcanic islands in the west of Fiji, and accommodates only 14 couples at a time.

An attorney for Dawson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.