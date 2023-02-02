Jump to content

Memphis library shooting leaves one dead and police officer injured a day after Tyre Nichols funeral

The shooting comes with the city’s police department facing heavy criticism over the death of Tyre Nichols

Abe Asher
Thursday 02 February 2023 21:22
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'

One person was killed and an officer was left seriously injured after what the Memphis Police Department is describing as a “police-involved shooting” at a library in East Memphis.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been in turmoil since the killing of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who officers beat for three minutes following a traffic stop on January 7. Mr Nichols died in the hospital three days later, with his death sparking protests in the city and across the country.

According to the police department, the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Library took place shortly after officers responded to a call at the library around 12:30 pm. The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene while the police officer was transported to the hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Twitter that it has been asked to investigate the shooting. The bureau is also currently investigating the beating that led to Mr Nichols’ death.

This story will be updated.

