Up to 20 hours of additional footage from the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by a group of Memphis Police Department officers has yet to be released, according to a law enforcement official in Tennessee.

Even with that missing footage, president Biden is under heavy pressure to pass police reform following the killing of the 29-year-old at the hands of police.

The president met with leaders from the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss next steps.

“The discussion focused on important reforms that have already been implemented as a result of the President’s action, including the banning of chokeholds, restricting no-knock warrants, and requiring the use of body cameras at the federal level, and what more needs to be done by Congress,” the White House told The Independent.

The meeting comes a day after the funeral for Tyre Nichols was held in Memphis.

During the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Nichols’ family, civil rights leaders, and Vice President Kamala Harris all led calls for police reform and urged Congress to take action by finally passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.