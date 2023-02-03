Tyre Nichols - news: 20 hours of video missing as pressure grows on Biden over police reform
More than 20 hours of video related to Nichols’ beating by Memphis police has yet to be released
Up to 20 hours of additional footage from the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by a group of Memphis Police Department officers has yet to be released, according to a law enforcement official in Tennessee.
Even with that missing footage, president Biden is under heavy pressure to pass police reform following the killing of the 29-year-old at the hands of police.
The president met with leaders from the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss next steps.
“The discussion focused on important reforms that have already been implemented as a result of the President’s action, including the banning of chokeholds, restricting no-knock warrants, and requiring the use of body cameras at the federal level, and what more needs to be done by Congress,” the White House told The Independent.
The meeting comes a day after the funeral for Tyre Nichols was held in Memphis.
During the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Nichols’ family, civil rights leaders, and Vice President Kamala Harris all led calls for police reform and urged Congress to take action by finally passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Will Biden address Tyre Nichols killing in State of the Union speech?
Among the key areas that President Biden underdelivered, due to roadblocks from Republicans and Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), is racial justice.
It will be interesting to see if Biden reiterates his intention to pass voting rights legislation. And now, given the depraved killings of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, will Biden renew calls for police reform?
Read Ahmed Baba’s full story for Independent Voices.
Why this year’s State of the Union will be so different
Biden will seek to frame the 2024 debate on his own terms, and outline not only what he’s for and against, but also tout what he’s already done.
There’s even more police video of Tyre Nichols arrest
Up to 20 hours of additional footage from the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by a group of Memphis Police Department officers has yet to be released, according to a law enforcement official in Tennessee.
Unreleased footage from the attack on 7 January includes audio of what was said among emergency responders and officers in the aftermath of the beating and after Nichols was moved to a local hospital, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy told CNN.
Nichols died in hospital on 10 January, three days after the attack.
It will be up to Memphis officials to determine whether to publicly release any additional footage, following the release of roughly one hour of footage from four separate videos on 27 January.
That footage from officers’ body-worn cameras and a police surveillance camera pole constitute “the relevant parts” of the initial traffic stop and the beating at a second location, according to Mr Mulroy.
Alex Woodward is on the story.
Up to 20 hours of Tyre Nichols police video has yet to be released
Memphis officials released one hour of footage from four separate videos revealing brutal act of violence
Skateboarding community rallies behind Tyre Nichols
warm orange glow surrounds a then-17-year-old Tyre Nichols as he glides on a ramp. On his skateboard, he floats across smooth concrete, jumps on a box and slides on a flat rail. In another clip, he stumbles on a concrete bar while performing a trick, then picks himself up and tries it again.
He appears airless as a camera follows him cruising on his board and rolling across wide pavement. For one brief moment, he looks as if he is suspended in air, flipping on his board as he jumps a set of stairs in slow motion.
A one-minute and 44-second montage of Nichols on his skateboard has been shared thousands of times following the publication of brutal footage of a group of Memphis Police Department officers fatally beating him in early January. Nichols, 29, died three days later, on 10 January.
As his friends and family mourn, and as the nation recovers from the shock of another act of violence against a Black American by police officers, his skateboarding videos have taken on a new life, capturing a joy and expression that resonates with skateboarding communities across the US.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Why America’s skateboarders are riding for Tyre Nichols
Viral skate videos of Tyre Nichols have taken on new life in the wake of his death, resonating with skaters across the country who will ride in his honour, his friends and skateboarders tell Alex Woodward
Library shooting marks latest Memphis police incident
One person was killed and an officer was left seriously injured at a library in East Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been in turmoil since the killing of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who officers beat for three minutes following a traffic stop on January 7. Mr Nichols died in the hospital three days later, with his death sparking protests in the city and across the country.
The shooting at the Poplar-White Station Library took place shortly after officers responded to a call at the library around 12:30 pm, according to a statement shared on social media by the police department. The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene while the police officer was transported to the hospital.
Abe Asher reports.
Another shocking case of police violence
The family of Anthony Lowe, a Black man and double amputee who was fatally shot last week by Los Angeles area police, intends to sue the city of Huntington Park for civil rights violations.
“They’re trained to respond in a certain manner when someone has a disability,” Christian Contreras, an attorney for the Lowe family, told The Independent. “We have law, state and federal, which prevents this kind of abuse.”
On 26 January, Huntington Park police responded to a call that a man in a wheelchair had stabbed someone. Multiple officers arrived to find Lowe holding a knife.
Partial bystander video, which contains graphic images, captures Lowe appearing to flee, exiting his wheelchair and crawling along the ground, before police shot him multiple times.
More details in our full report.
Anthony Lowe: Family brings suit for ‘unacceptable’ police killing of double amputee
The family is accusing the city of Huntington Park of failing to train officers and discrimination based off of disability status
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.
Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.
Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of their respective trials.
“There has never been a trial. In fact, no one has cared about the person who shot and killed her,” Ms Greene argued.
John Bowden reports.
Teen describes aggressive treatment from SCORPION Unit that arrested Tyre Nichols
A teenager said the infamous SCORPION Unit whose officers killed Tyre Nichols subjected him to violent treatment as well.
Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, 19, told WREG that in October, members of the now-disbanded unit in ski masks and unmarked cars suddenly attacked him without warning.
“They hopped out and bum-rushed me. They was like, ‘Let me check your backpack. Don’t try to run,’” Chalmers-Stokes said.
Four of the officers involved in the encounter – Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Tadarrius Bean, and Preston Hemphill – have since been charged with murder in the Nichols case.
What Kamala Harris said at Tyre Nichols’s funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a congregation in Memphis gathered for a funeral service for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally beaten by a group of Memphis Police Department officers.
The vice president was among several members of President Joe Biden’s administration attending the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on 1 February.
“You have been extraordinary,” she said of Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells and stepfather Rodney Wells.
“We have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today,” she continued. “They have a grandson who now does not have a father. His brothers and sisters will lose the love of growing old with their baby brother.”
Alex Woodward has the whole story.
Kamala Harris calls on Congress to pass police reform bill at Tyre Nichols funeral
‘This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety ... Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe?’
Four of five officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols had past disciplinary records
Four of the five officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had past records of disciplinary actions for use of force and other violations.
According to the personnel files of the officers, obtained by Memphis’s ABC 24 news station, the former officers were penalised for failing to file police reports, leaving a loaded gun in a squad car, dislocating a woman’s shoulder during an arrest, crashing into a stop sign, causing a car accident, and damaging department electronics.
Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols killing
The Omega Psi Phi fraternity, one of the country’s most prominent Black university fraternities, has revoked the membership of three former members for their role in the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month.
“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols,” the fraternity said in a statement. “We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization.”
Tadarrius Bean, one of the officers charged with Nichols’s murder, was the fraternity’s chapter president during his time at the University of Mississippi.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies