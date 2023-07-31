Tennessee police shoot armed man who attacked Jewish school in Memphis

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennessee police on Monday shot and apprehended a man who fired a gun at a Jewish school in Memphis, according to officials.

Police were called to the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South around 12.20 local time, on reports that an armed man had attempted to enter the school, wasn’t able to, then began firing shots from outside.

No one at the school was injured.

School officials described the man as driving a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officers caught up with a vehicle matching that description and fired upon the driver when he exited the truck holding a gun, according to police.

The alleged gunman is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Memphis assistant police chief Don Crowe said on Monday it’s “way too early” to discern a potential motive or connection between the alleged shooter and the school, CNN reports.

Steve Cohen, a congressman whose district represents large portions of Memphis, told Fox 13 Memphis on Monday the shooter himself is Jewish and a former Margolin student.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," the congressman said in a statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

Oscar Gomez told The Associated Press his two teenaged children witnessed police shooting the alleged gunman.

“They heard the shooting, and they threw themselves on the floor trying to protect themselves,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.