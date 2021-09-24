US prosecutors have reached a deal to allow Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to return home to China after three years detained in Canada, according to reports.

Ms Wanzhou, 49, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei, has been undergoing extradition hearings in Vancouver since being arrested there on a US warrant in 2018.

The woman known in China as the “princess of Huawei” had been charged by US officials with misleading HSBC bank in order to circumvent US sanctions against Iran, which she denies.

On Friday, however, both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Justice Department has agreed to resolve the charges, allowing her to leave her 24/7 house arrest for the first time in three years.

US officials accuse the Chinese telecommunications giant of using its global clout to spy on other countries for its home government. Huawei strenuously denies that, claiming the US is targeting it purely in order to hurt China.

Extradition hearings had concluded on 18 August, with a judge’s decision expected on 21 October.