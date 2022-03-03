In an effort to address his state’s mental health and homeless crises, California governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a new plan to increase the availability of mental health care and compel those who are suffering from debilitating psychosis to accept it.
Mr Newsom is calling his proposal Care Court. It would require that counties across the state provide comprehensive treatment for psychosis and sanction counties that fail to meet that standard. It would also, at the same time, require people to enroll in treatment programs.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
