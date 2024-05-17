United Auto Workers on edge to see if Alabama Mercedes plant will enter the fold

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The United Auto Workers union is waiting to find out if workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama will join the organization following a vote on Friday.

The union had a breakthrough win in April by securing the votes of a Tennessee Volkswagen plant. That same month, it reached a deal with Daimler Truck, avoiding a strike of more than 7,000 workers in North Carolina.

Now, it’s aiming to take hold of a Mercedes-Benz facility near Tuscaloosa with 5,000 workers. The National Labor Relations Board is expected to announce the decision this afternoon. Polls closed around 10am CT.

The organization announced earlier this year that it would be dedicating $40m through 2026 to organize auto workers in the South, the least unionized part of the country, as electric vehicles continue to enter the market in large numbers.

The United Auto Workers union will see if a Mercedes-Benz plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama will enter the organization on Friday ( AP )

“In the next few years, the electric vehicle battery industry is slated to add tens of thousands of jobs across the country, and new standards are being set as the industry comes online,” the organization said in a February news release.

“These jobs will supplement, and in some cases largely replace, existing powertrain jobs in the auto industry. Through a massive new organizing effort, workers will fight to maintain and raise the standard in the emerging battery industry.”

Support for the union has started to emerge across the region, even though the UAW lost elections at Volkswagen in 2014 and 2019. Alabama workers at Hyundai in Montgomery and Mercedes in Vance have grown in their support for the union, the organization said.

Experts say Mercedes-Benz is largely opposed to the UAW and has been accused of retaliating against workers for supporting it, CBS MoneyWatch reported.

The company has allegedly fired union supporters and disciplined workers for discussing organization efforts. The National Labor Relations Board is investigating six alleged violations the UAW has filed against the company since March.

Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey has also opposed the union and has gone so far as to introduce legislation that would take away tax incentives for companies that recognize labor unions.

“Alabama is not Michigan,” the governor said. “This week in Tuscaloosa, we have a secret ballot taking place at the Mercedes plant. It is my hope that every worker there votes — it’s crucial that every voice is heard. We want to ensure that Alabama values, not Detroit values, continue to define the future of this great state.”