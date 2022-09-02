Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Investigators have seized 27 “looted” antiquities worth more than $13m from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and they will now be returned to Italy and Egypt, according to a report.

The museum says that it has been cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to repatriate the ancient artifacts, which were obtained to highlight ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt, says The New York Times.

The items, 21 from Italy and six from Egypt were seized under three search warrants over the past six months, and are scheduled for ceremonies in their original countries next week.