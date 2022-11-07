Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Flaming basketball’ meteorite may have burned down this man’s home

‘I heard a big bang. I started to smell smoke and I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames,’ homeowner says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 07 November 2022 14:25
Comments

Related video: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

Authorities in northern California are investigating after a possible meteorite destroyed a man’s home in Nevada County.

Dustin Procita’s home caught fire on Friday night. Multiple witnesses have said they saw a bright ball of light fall from the sky, KCRA reported.

The area of Nevada County where Mr Procita lives is quiet.

“People around here are multigenerational cattle farmers or ranchers,” Mr Procita told the local TV station.

“Wide open spaces, this was kind of a farm cattle ranch area and not much around it,” Penn Valley Fire Department Captain Josh Miller said.

Recommended

“I heard a big bang. I started to smell smoke and I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames,” Mr Procita said, describing what happened on Friday.

The bright ball of light appeared around 7.30pm.

A man’s California home was destroyed by what’s believed to have been a meteorite

(Screenshot / KCRA)

A man’s California home was destroyed by what’s believed to have been a meteorite

(Screenshot / KCRA)

“They said it was a [meteorite],” the homeowner said. “I’ve always watched meteor showers and stuff as a kid, but I definitely didn’t look forward to them landing in my yard or through my roof. I did not see what it was, but from everybody I talked to, was a flaming ball falling from the sky, landed in that general area.”

It took hours for the Penn Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire to put out the flames.

“I had one individual tell me about it first and like, okay, I’ll put that in the back of my mind. But then more people – two, three or four more started coming in and talking about it,” Captain Miller said.

A man’s California home was destroyed by what’s believed to have been a meteorite

(Screenshot / KCRA)

A man’s California home was destroyed by what’s believed to have been a meteorite

(Screenshot / KCRA)

When Mr Procita first saw video footage of the meteorite, he said, “oh wow, looks like a flaming basketball coming out of the sky”.

“Definitely feel very lucky that it was 30 feet away from me and not five,” he added.

Recommended

“They say it’s a one in 4 trillion chance, so I guess I might be buying a lottery ticket today,” he said jokingly.

According to NASA, the southern Taurids meteor showers are occurring at this time, with the peak taking place over the weekend. Astronomers have noted that this year will have a higher number of fireballs than usual, KCRA reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in