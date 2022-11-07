‘Flaming basketball’ meteorite may have burned down this man’s home
‘I heard a big bang. I started to smell smoke and I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames,’ homeowner says
Related video: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars
Authorities in northern California are investigating after a possible meteorite destroyed a man’s home in Nevada County.
Dustin Procita’s home caught fire on Friday night. Multiple witnesses have said they saw a bright ball of light fall from the sky, KCRA reported.
The area of Nevada County where Mr Procita lives is quiet.
“People around here are multigenerational cattle farmers or ranchers,” Mr Procita told the local TV station.
“Wide open spaces, this was kind of a farm cattle ranch area and not much around it,” Penn Valley Fire Department Captain Josh Miller said.
“I heard a big bang. I started to smell smoke and I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames,” Mr Procita said, describing what happened on Friday.
The bright ball of light appeared around 7.30pm.
“They said it was a [meteorite],” the homeowner said. “I’ve always watched meteor showers and stuff as a kid, but I definitely didn’t look forward to them landing in my yard or through my roof. I did not see what it was, but from everybody I talked to, was a flaming ball falling from the sky, landed in that general area.”
It took hours for the Penn Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire to put out the flames.
“I had one individual tell me about it first and like, okay, I’ll put that in the back of my mind. But then more people – two, three or four more started coming in and talking about it,” Captain Miller said.
When Mr Procita first saw video footage of the meteorite, he said, “oh wow, looks like a flaming basketball coming out of the sky”.
“Definitely feel very lucky that it was 30 feet away from me and not five,” he added.
“They say it’s a one in 4 trillion chance, so I guess I might be buying a lottery ticket today,” he said jokingly.
According to NASA, the southern Taurids meteor showers are occurring at this time, with the peak taking place over the weekend. Astronomers have noted that this year will have a higher number of fireballs than usual, KCRA reported.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies