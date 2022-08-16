Memphis hospital locked down as at least eight injured in shooting near emergency room
Shooting took place near emergency room of the hospital
At least eight people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Memphis late on Monday.
The shooting took place near the emergency room of the Methodist North Hospital at around 12.40am, according to local media reports.
The hospital has been locked down following the incident, the police say.
More details to follow
