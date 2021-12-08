Mexican drug cartel gunmen on jetskis open fire at Cancun resort
Tourists at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, fled for their lives after a five-man team of cartel gunmen dressed as soldiers began firing guns at the hotel's beach.
According to Hernández Gutiérrez, the Quintana Roo chief of police, said the gunmen rode jetskis onto the beach and began shooting guns in the air, presumably to scare the tourists away.
After driving away the resort-goers, the men ditched their jetskis, changed their clothes, and fled the area.
