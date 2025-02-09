41 killed as bus goes up in flames in southern Mexico accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 41 have been killed in southern Mexico’s Tabasco state after a bus crashed into a truck, charring the passengers beyond recognition, authorities said.

The bus carrying 48 people was travelling between Cancun and Tabasco when it collided with a truck near the city of Escarcega in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames and images from the site showed only the metal frame of the vehicle after the collision.

A total of 38 passengers have been confirmed dead with both the drivers of the bus as well as the truck dead in the accident, authorities said, according to reports.

Bus operator Tours Acosta said that at the time of the accident, the bus was in optimal condition, moving at a “moderate speed” in accordance with the Federal Jurisdiction Roads and Bridges Traffic Rules and all applicable regulations.

“However, approximately at the height of km 171 of the road Escarcega-Chablé a trailer moving in the opposite direction invaded the lane in which our bus was travelling, despite the manoeuvres performed by our operator it was impossible to avoid the collision,” it said on Facebook in an update.

It said in the statement that it was “profoundly sorry about what happened” and that it was working with authorities to find out what happened.

“The public ministry has informed us that the investigation will be taking effect in the prosecutor's office of the municipality of Candelaria, Campeche, for this reason, the relatives of our passengers and friends will have to go to this department to perform the relevant procedure,” it said.

The recovery work to find more remains was underway as only “18 skulls” have been recovered from the site of the accident, sources for the security of Tabasco told Reuters.

Authorities said they will issue an update on the details of the victims and identities.