Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Violence and unrest has swept across parts of Mexico after the country’s military killed a cartel leader that President Donald Trump’s administration has labeled the head of a foreign terrorist organization.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday, officials said.

In the ensuing hours, videos and reports emerged of roadblocks with burning vehicles, shoot-outs and gas stations being set ablaze in allegedly retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs urged Americans in several parts of Mexico to shelter in place “due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity,” according to the agency.

Regions under the advisory include the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.

open image in gallery Violence and unrest has unfolded in parts of Mexico in the hours after the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel was killed during a military operation February 22 ( AP )

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick plumes of smoke around the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta and panic among travelers rushing through the Guadalajara International Airport.

Some footage appeared to show travelers running with their bags in hand, while other video showed travelers dropping their belongings to take cover behind flight desks amidst the chaos.

open image in gallery Tourists in Puerto Vallarta watch plumes of smoke above the tourist-heavy coastal city as drug gangs retaliate in the wake of a military operation against notorious trafficker El Mencho ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Several airlines and airports have canceled or diverted travel as several Mexican states face attacks ( AFP via Getty Images )

Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports have been diverted or canceled by several major airlines, including Delta, American and Alaska.

Air Canada also temporarily suspended operations at the Puerto Vallarta Airport due to what it described as “an ongoing security situation” in the city.

“We are monitoring the situation and in contact with local authorities who are working to resolve the issue,” the airline said.

Footage from Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital city that is set to host World Cup matches this summer, also appeared to show burning vehicles blocking roads.

open image in gallery Buses and cars were set ablaze in alleged narco-blockades in several Mexican states ( REUTERS )

Jalisco Governor Pablos Lemus Navarro activated a “code red” protocol used in emergencies in response to the clashes. He noted on X that public transportation was suspended across Jalisco and urged people in the area to stay home.

El Mencho, Mexico’s most wanter drug dealer, was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The U.S. State Department in December offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

Trump has said he would be willing to launch strikes on Mexico to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs over the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration designated the group a foreign terrorist organization last year.

Following its formation in 2009, the cartel has become one of Mexico’s most violent gangs, according to officials, who have tied the group to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.