US issues security alert as violence erupts in Mexico after cartel leader killed
Violence and unrest follow military operation to kill Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader
Violence and unrest has swept across parts of Mexico after the country’s military killed a cartel leader that President Donald Trump’s administration has labeled the head of a foreign terrorist organization.
Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday, officials said.
In the ensuing hours, videos and reports emerged of roadblocks with burning vehicles, shoot-outs and gas stations being set ablaze in allegedly retaliatory attacks.
The U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs urged Americans in several parts of Mexico to shelter in place “due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity,” according to the agency.
Regions under the advisory include the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick plumes of smoke around the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta and panic among travelers rushing through the Guadalajara International Airport.
Some footage appeared to show travelers running with their bags in hand, while other video showed travelers dropping their belongings to take cover behind flight desks amidst the chaos.
Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports have been diverted or canceled by several major airlines, including Delta, American and Alaska.
Air Canada also temporarily suspended operations at the Puerto Vallarta Airport due to what it described as “an ongoing security situation” in the city.
“We are monitoring the situation and in contact with local authorities who are working to resolve the issue,” the airline said.
Footage from Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital city that is set to host World Cup matches this summer, also appeared to show burning vehicles blocking roads.
Jalisco Governor Pablos Lemus Navarro activated a “code red” protocol used in emergencies in response to the clashes. He noted on X that public transportation was suspended across Jalisco and urged people in the area to stay home.
El Mencho, Mexico’s most wanter drug dealer, was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The U.S. State Department in December offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
Trump has said he would be willing to launch strikes on Mexico to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs over the U.S.-Mexico border.
The administration designated the group a foreign terrorist organization last year.
Following its formation in 2009, the cartel has become one of Mexico’s most violent gangs, according to officials, who have tied the group to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.
