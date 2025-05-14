Dozens of Mexican cartel family members enter the US in ‘Trump administration deal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of family members of cartel leaders crossed into the US last week as part of a deal between a major cartel and the Trump administration, a Mexican official has confirmed.

Mexico’s security chief Omar García Harfuch confirmed on Tuesday that 17 family members were able to cross the border in a deal between a son of the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel and the US government.

Mr Harfuch confirmed a report, first made by independent journalist Luis Chaparro, that family members of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who was extradited to the United States in 2023, had entered the US.

Guzmán Lopez is one of the brothers left running a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel after notorious capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was imprisoned in the US Video showed the family members walking across the border from Tijuana with their suitcases to waiting US agents.

open image in gallery Mexico’s security chief says it is ‘evident’ that the Trump administration has struck a deal ( AP )

Rumors had circulated last week that the younger Guzmán would plead guilty to avoid trial for several drug trafficking charges in the U.S. after being extradited in 2023.

García Harfuch confirmed the family members' crossing in a radio interview and said it was clear to Mexican authorities that they were doing so after negotiations between Guzmán López and the US. government.

He believed that was the case because the former cartel boss, whose lawyer said in January he had entered negotiations with US authorities, had been pointing fingers at members of other criminal organizations likely as part of a cooperation agreement.

“It is evident that his family is going to the US because of a negotiation or an offer that the Department of Justice is giving him,” Garcia Harfuch said.

He said that none of the family members were being pursued by Mexican authorities and that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump “has to share information” with Mexican prosecutors, something it has not yet done.

The confirmation by García Harfuch comes the same day that the US Attorney General's Office announced it was charging a number of top cartel leaders with “narcoterrorism” for the first time since the Trump administration declared a number of cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

While prosecutors declined to comment on the video of the family, US Attorney Adam Gordon for the Southern District of California and other officials sent a warning to cartel members, repeatedly citing the Sinaloa Cartel by name.

“Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are the hunted. You will be betrayed by your friends, you will be hounded by your enemies, and you will ultimately find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the Southern District of California,” Gordon said.