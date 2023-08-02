Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Live: Mexico City hopes to set new record for longest sandwich ever made

Jack Webb
Wednesday 02 August 2023 18:36
Comments

Watch live as Mexico City is poised to set a new record for the longest sandwich ever made, hoping to beat a record set last year.

Livestreamed from Mexico City, the sandwich is expected to weigh 900 kilos and measure 75 meters long.

This sandwich is going to beat the record set last year, which was 74 meters long.

Recommended

On August 3 of 2022, a team of local restauranteurs in Mexico City broke two local records in one swoop.

When making the sandwich, a record of the size and time taken to make it was broken.

Almost shy of one year on, the restauranteurs are now hoping to break the record of length set last year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in