Live: Mexico City hopes to set new record for longest sandwich ever made

Watch live as Mexico City is poised to set a new record for the longest sandwich ever made, hoping to beat a record set last year.

Livestreamed from Mexico City, the sandwich is expected to weigh 900 kilos and measure 75 meters long.

This sandwich is going to beat the record set last year, which was 74 meters long.

On August 3 of 2022, a team of local restauranteurs in Mexico City broke two local records in one swoop.

When making the sandwich, a record of the size and time taken to make it was broken.

Almost shy of one year on, the restauranteurs are now hoping to break the record of length set last year.