Mexico to send more water to US despite Trump’s tariffs threat
Mexico is obligated to deliver 1.7 million acre-feet of water to the US every five years
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed her country's intention to increase water deliveries to the United States, though not immediately, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to impose a 5 per cent tariff hike on Mexican imports.
Ms Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that Mexico is proposing a water delivery this month, with further shipments planned for the coming years.
This proposal is set to be discussed during a virtual meeting with U.S officials later today.
Mexico currently lags behind on its water commitments to the United States from the Rio Grande River, a shortfall attributed by Ms Sheinbaum to severe drought conditions and limitations within the country's pipeline infrastructure.
Under a 1944 treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver 1.7 million acre-feet of water to the U.S from six tributaries every five years, equating to an average of 350,000 acre-feet annually.
An acre-foot is defined as the volume of water required to cover one acre of land to a depth of one foot.
Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to assert that Mexico has accumulated a significant water debt over the past five years, which he claimed is adversely affecting farmers in Texas.
He stated that he has authorised a 5 per cent increase on tariffs against Mexico should the water not be released immediately.
“The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump wrote. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much needed water.”
Trump first threatened tariffs over the water issue in April when he also threatened to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports and accused the country of continuing to violate the agreement.
The two countries have reached agreements on the issue in the past and the Mexican president said she hoped they would again find an understanding.
“We have the best intention to deliver the amount of water that is owed from previous years,” Sheinbaum said.
