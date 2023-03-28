Mexico facility fire – latest: 39 migrants killed after ‘protest’ in detention centre near US border
At least 39 people have died and at least 29 others are injured after a lethal blaze inside a government-run immigration facility in Mexico near the country’s border with the United States on Monday night.
Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said a group of migrants had set fire to highly flammable mattresses in protest after learning they would be deported. “They did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible tragedy,” he said in his remarks on Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out inside the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juarez, across from the US-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, shortly before 10pm on Monday night, the agency announced.
The facility housed roughly 68 men from Central and South America.
The office of Mexico’s attorney general has launched an investigation.
US authorities have turned away thousands of people fleeing corruption, violence and poverty in recent years after their arrival at the border under a public health order invoked by former president Donald Trump’s administration and a so-called “Remain in Mexico” programme that has forced asylum seekers to remain on the other side of the border as their cases are pending.
US authorities in contact with Mexico officials
White House national security council spokesperson Adrienne Watson says US authorities have “been in touch with Mexican officials and stands ready to provide any needed support” following Monday’s lethal fire.
Mexico’s president addresses lethal fire at immigration centre
Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has blamed the lethal blaze on protests among men inside the facility who set mattresses on fire in protest of their looming deportation.
“As protest, at the door of the shelter, they put mattresses and set them on fire, and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible tragedy,” he said in his address on Tuesday.
“We assume it was because they found out they were going to be deported,” he added.
Harrowing images showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility while ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue were also on the scene
