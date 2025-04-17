Mexico lit up by ‘fireball’ in night sky – but scientists have the answer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico’s capital was lit up by a bright object at around 3am on Wednesday, awaking many residents who thought they might be witnessing a meteorite. The light stretched over plains, volcanoes and small towns, catching the notice of almost everyone in Mexico city.

Video footage of the ball of fire shooting over the country and dissolving in a burst of light over its capital left many awestruck, worried and confused. But Scientists across Mexico were quick to note that the object rocketing across the skies was not a meteorite; it was a bolide.

Bolides, defined by NASA as fireballs, are “exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.”

Mario Rodríguez, a doctor in space science with the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said it could also be described as a meteoroid, or a fragment of a meteor.

Bolides like the one that coasted over Mexican skies early Wednesday catch fire as they descend to Earth.

"Due to the great pressure on the object, they begin to flash with a stretching tail and emit light,” said Rodríguez, one of a group of scientists studying the videos that shocked many Mexicans. He said unlike meteorites, which impact Earth, a bolide disintegrates in the atmosphere.

This particular meteoroid, he said, was around 1.5 meters (5 feet) in length and posed no threat to the public.

After learning of the nature of the object, and that they were safe, many took to the internet as the bolide became fuel for memes circulating on social media.

“No, the meteorite that exploded last night isn't an excuse to talk to your ex,” someone wrote on X, over a GIF of dinosaurs walking through a meteorite shower. Soon, photos of the fireball edited with cartoon characters and political jokes flooded the internet.

Rarer than a usual meteor, bolides become exceptionally bright due to pressure and heat from entering the earth’s atmosphere. They are usually defined as being brighter than the moon in the night sky.