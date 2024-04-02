The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mayoral candidate has been killed just hours after she requested protection and started campaigning.

A city council candidate who was wounded in the same attack on Monday also died, authorities said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the killing of his own party’s candidates “hurts a lot,” but he did not announce any increase in security for politicians.

Bertha Gisela Gaytán Gutiérrez was gunned down on a street in a town just outside the city of Celaya, in the north-central state of Guanajuato. She had just launched her campaign for Celaya mayor on Monday and acknowledged she had asked for protection.

City council candidate Adrián Guerrero, wounded in the same attack, died on Tuesday.

“These events are very regrettable, because these are people are fighting to defend democracy, they’re out on the street, face to face,” Lï¿½pez Obrador said at his daily news briefing.

The killings was the latest in the increasingly bloody runup to Mexico’s June 2 elections. At least 15 candidates have been killed since the start of 2024 — and expressions of regret have become routine.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing but Mexico’s drug cartels have often focused assassination attempts on mayors and mayoral candidates, in a bid to control local police or extort money from municipal governments.

The slayings have prompted the government to provide bodyguards or bulletproof cars for some, but candidates for municipal positions — while the most endangered — are the last in line for security.

On Monday, as Gaytï¿½n was walking down a street, shouting “Morena!,” gunshots rang out and she crumpled to the pavement, according to a video posted on social media. The footage then shows people running and falling down.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AP)

Guerrero was part of a small group that was walking with Gaytï¿½n. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was wounded.“The people are with us, they watch out for us, but of course we are going to have security provisions,” Gaytï¿½n had said shortly before she was killed, noting a request had been made through her Morena party. “Let’s see if we get some kind of answer today.”The leadership of Lï¿½pez Obrador’s Morena party issued a statement, calling the killings “cowardly,” and calling for an investigation.

Federal Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodrï¿½guez said Tuesday the government has taken on the commitment to respond to protection requests within 72 hours. She said over 100 candidates nationwide have asked for protection.

Guanajuato has for some time had the highest number of homicides of any state in Mexico, and Celaya is arguably the most dangerous place, per capita, to be a police officer in North America. At least 34 police officers have been killed in this city of 500,000 people in the last three years.

In Guanajuato state, with its population just over 6 million, more police were shot to death in 2023 — about 60 — than in all of the United States.The state has been wracked for years by violent turf battles between the Jalisco drug cartel and the homegrown Santa Rosa de Lima gang.

Violence against politicians is widespread in Mexico. Over the weekend, the mayor of Churumuco, a town in the neighboring state of Michoacan, was shot to death at a taco restaurant in the state capital, Morelia.In late February in another town in Michoacan, two mayoral hopefuls were shot to death within hours of each other.