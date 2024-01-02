Man arrested after being spotted carrying sister’s decapitated head in Mexico

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mexican authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man after he was spotted wielding a rifle and carrying his sister’s decapitated head.

The man, identified only as Sebastián M, is accused of murdering his 29-year-old sister Julieta M, Mexican news magazine Proceso reports.

Law enforcement in the state of Michoacán was first alerted to the scene on Saturday after bystanders saw the suspect walking around with a rifle near the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, a state-run clinic in Morelia.

The man appeared to be intoxicated.

Police eventually responded to the scene and disarmed Sebastián M.

The human head he was carrying was secured and the suspect was arrested by officers with the Guardia Nacional.

The victim’s naked corpse was later discovered at a nearby gas station. Videos shared on social media showed heavy law enforcement presence at the cordoned-off gas station where the capture unfolded.

A motive was not immediately available and an investigation into the killing is now underway.

The remains have been transported to the local coroner’s office for an autopsy.

The Independent has reached out to local police.