A woman whose husband was electrocuted to death in a Mexican resort’s hot tub is suing for more than $1million.

Lizzette Zambrano, 35, filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, over the death of her husband Jorge Guilllen, 43.

Zambrano filed the lawsuit while she remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to KFOX.

Guillen died while the couple was on vacation from their El Paso, Texas, home.

Around 8:30pm on June 11, Guillen was shocked by an “electric discharge’ in the water, The Independent previously reported . Video footage showed the aftermath of the incident with people rushing to the hot tub to help Guillen.

A witness, who spoke to Telemundo, said bystanders made frantic attempts to pull the couple out of the water but were stymied by the electrical current. Zambrano said that she was shocked when she tried to help her husband out of the water, according to the lawsuit filed in a Texas court.

Jorge Guillen, 43, died and Lizette Zambrano, 35, was injured after they were electrocuted in a jacuzzi in Sonora, Mexico this week. Now, Zambrano has filed a lawsuit against the resort’s parent companies ( GoFundMe )

It took resort staff ten minutes to respond - while Guillen was being electrocuted and drowned, the suit claims according to KFOX.

The wife claims the resort should have known of the fault electric warning and placed signs to warn visitors about the dangers.

“There is no reason this should have happened,” attorney Tej Paranjpe said, according to KFOX. “Hotels and resorts have a duty to ensure guest safety. At no point did resort staff think to engage an emergency shut-off, not to mention warn guests of a faulty, dangerous amenity."

The lawsuit asks a court to stop the resort from fixing the jacuzzi to preserve the evidence. Zambrano is seeking more than $1m in the lawsuit.

The Independent has reached out to the resort for comment on the lawsuit.