Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 39 migrants have been killed and dozens more injured after a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention centre close to the US border.

The deadly blaze erupted at a facility in Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico, just across from El Paso, Texas, late on Monday, a National Immigration Institute official confirmed on Tuesday.

In total, a staggering 39 people died in the blaze while another 29 were injured and rushed to four local hospitals.

The conditions of those injured are currently unknown.

They are being treated at the Mexican Red Cross, the Mexican Social Security Institute 6, the General Hospital and the Family Hospital.

The official spoke out about the incident on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about it.

The cause of the fire has also not been released.

However, it is said to have started when a rally broke out in the men’s area of the facilities at around 10pm, reported Telemundo.

At the time of the fire, there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the migrant centre, said the INM.

At least 39 migrants have been killed and dozens more injured (AP)

Image taken from a video showing aftermath of fire (AP)

Harrowing images captured the aftermath of the blaze, showing rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility while ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue were also on the scene.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the US from Mexico.

Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the US and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry into the matter and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report