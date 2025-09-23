Mexico activates emergency controls after flesh-eating worm found near US border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico has activated emergency controls following the detection of a new New World screwworm case in cattle within the northern border state of Nuevo Leon.

It marks the closest instance to the US frontier since the outbreak began in 2024.

The affected animal, discovered in the town of Sabinas Hidalgo, originated from the Gulf state of Veracruz, according to Mexico's National Health for Food Safety and Food Quality Service.

The last reported case, on July 9 in Veracruz, prompted Washington to suspend imports of live Mexican cattle.

The parasite, a larva of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly, attacks warm-blooded animals, including humans.

Mexico has reported more than 500 active cases in cattle across its southern states.

The screwworm is a larva of a type of fly ( John Kucharski/USDA )

The block on cattle imports has created difficulties for Mexico's government, which has already been busy trying to offset the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats this year.

The government and ranchers have sought to get the ban lifted. If it stays in place through the year, Mexico's ranching federation estimates losses up to $400 million.

Mexico's Agriculture Secretary Julio Berdegué said in a post on X that Mexico is "controlling the isolated case of screwworm in Nuevo Leon,” under measures to fight the pest agreed with the U.S. in August.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Washington will take “decisive measures to protect our borders, even in the absence of cooperation" and said imports on Mexican cattle, bison and horses will remain suspended.

“We will not rely on Mexico to defend our industry, our food supply or our way of life,” she said.

In August, a screwworm was detected in a human for the first time in the U.S., according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The individual was diagnosed after returning to the U.S. from a trip to El Salvador.

The Department of Health and Human Services said at the time that the Hilliard "risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low."