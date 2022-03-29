Mexico to rent out presidential jet for weddings and parties

Mexico will rent out its presidential jet for weddings and parties after failing to sell it.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that he has practically given up his efforts to sell the plane.

Mr López Obrador refuses to use the Boeing 787, arguing it’s too luxurious. He added that the plane will instead be given to the military-affiliated company that’s set to operate the new Mexico City Felipe Angeles airport, where it will be parked and available for on-flight parties.

“The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,” Mr López Obrador said. “It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they’re getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays.”

Mexican families often organize extensive celebrations for their daughters when they turn 15.

In this July 27, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center left, waves to the press (AP)

In this July 27, 2020 file photo, a soldier stands guard inside the former Mexican presidential plane during a media tour (AP)

Mr López Obrador has tried to have the jet sold since 2018, attempting to sell it to corporations and business executives. He also held a symbolic raffle for the aircraft.

The president, who makes a point of how he uses public spending, flies on commercial flights and has only travelled abroad once since his inauguration in December 2018 – to visit then US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC in July 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Rose Garden with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House July 8, 2020 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Mr López Obrador said that the presidential plane has remained unsold because it is too specialized and made-to-order.

The plane can only carry 80 people and has a full presidential suite with a private bathroom. Experts say it would be expensive to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 people.

Mr López Obrador added that while the government will still consider offers for the plane, the possibility of selling it appears small after three and a half years on the market.

The plane was purchased for $200m and was used by Enrique Peña Nieto, who served as Mexico’s president between 2012 and 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report