Three tortured corpses wash up on Mexico tourist beach

Two bodies found at Acapulco’s Playa Condesa, while another was found at nearby Icacos Beach

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 15 November 2022 20:59
(REUTERS)

Three tortured bodies that police say were likely victims of cartel violence washed up on popular Mexican beaches as horrified tourists watched on.

Two of the bodies came ashore at Acapulco’s Playa Condesa, while another was found at nearby Icacos Beach.

Authorities say that one of the male corpses had a cement anchor attached to his hand and foot, while another had been shot in the back of the neck.

Police were called to Playa Condesa but the beach remained open with photos showing tourists ignoring the brutal scene as they continued to swim in the water.

The third body was found near a military base and soldiers helped with its recovery, say officials.

In October, the US State Department warned American tourists to not visit the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, because of crime concerns.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A police officer walks near one of three bodies with signs of torture that have been washed ashore by the sea, according to local media, at Icacos beach, in

(REUTERS)

“Crime and violence are widespread,” the State Department warned. “Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero. Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travellers.”

Acapulco was a popular destination for Hollywood stars between the 1940s and 1960s.

