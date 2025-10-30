Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MGM President CEO Bill Hornbuckle had a simple message for his company this week after extortionate prices have kept people away from his hotels in Las Vegas: “Shame on us.”

In an earnings call Wednesday, Hornbuckle said the company has “price-corrected” its resorts following a summer of backlash over steep charges, including the “infamous” $26 bottle of Fiji water at the Aria hotel.

He also mentioned the $12 Starbucks coffee at Excalibur as an example of how the company hadn’t been attentive to customer needs.

“We should have been more sensitive to the overall experience at a place like Excalibur,” he said in the call, according KLAS.

“You can't have a $29 room and a $12 coffee. We lost control of the narrative over the summer,” Hornbuckle continued. “I think we would all agree to that in hindsight.”

open image in gallery MGM has adjusted prices after summer backlash over steep charges like the $26 Fiji water at Aria ( Getty Images )

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that the city experienced a difficult summer, with 11 percent drop in visitors year-on-year in June, followed by a 6.7 drop in August.

Hornbuckle attributed the tourism slump to several factors, including 400,000 fewer Las Vegas travelers on Spirit Airlines, a decline in Southern California drive-in visitors, and continued drops in international travel following comments and tariff policies from the Trump administration starting in February, according to KLAS.

“July for everyone in the community was a rough month. The summer was rough,” Hornbuckle said.

But things have turned since, he added, and the resort giant might even beat numbers from last year’s “all-time fourth quarter” based on bookings.

Jonathan Halkyard, MGM’s chief financial officer and treasurer, said Wednesday that the company reviewed what customers are actually willing to pay for certain goods and services, and have since implemented about 90 percent of those adjustments.

open image in gallery Renovations at MGM Grand contributed to a decrease in MGM’s Las Vegas net revenue in the third quater ( Getty Images )

While keeping fees like resort and parking charges, these prices have been adjusted, Hornbuckle said.

MGM’s net revenue dropped to $2 billion in the third quarter, down from 2024, mainly due to room renovations at MGM Grand Las Vegas, the company said.

Earnings at MGM’s other Las Vegas properties also dropped from $731 million in September 2024 to $601 million this year.