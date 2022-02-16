Typo led Miami Beach police to accidentally give out Trump 2024 fliers

A typo led to Miami Beach police officers handing out fliers that directed motorists to a Trump 2024 merchandise website.

Officers had been handing out the fliers to drivers seeking to resolve their traffic citations until last week, the department confirmed.

The flier explained how to sort minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website.

But the website address printed on the flier left out a hyphen, sending drivers to a website that sells Trump 2024 hats and flags.

The website also sells a DVD that claims there will be a “one-world centralized government” unless the former president returns to the White House.

“We’re aware of this typographical error now,” Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

“We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them.”

And he said that administrators had removed the fliers from the room at headquarters where officers collected them.

Officials say that the court provided an error-free flier to Miami-Dade police in May 2020, and that Miami Beach produced its own version with a mistake in.

Mr Trump has strongly hinted he will run for the White House again in 2024, but has so far stopped short of officially confirming he will be a candidate.

The one-term president now lives 75 miles north of Miami Beach at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.