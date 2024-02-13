More than a dozen injured after tour boat collides with another vessel in Miami dock

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than a dozen people were hospitalized after two boats crashed at a dock in Miami.

More than 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the incident Sunday afternoon, along with emergency responders from the US Coast Guard, City of Miami Fire Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

At least 13 people were transported to hospital, officials said. One had to be airlifted, Telemundo 51 Miami reported.

It is not yet known how many people were on each vessel, one of which is a tourist boat. There have not been any fatalities reported as of Monday evening.

As many as 29 people may have been injured, officials told WSVN 7News. “We got a report that 20-somewhat patients were affected,” Division Chief Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Horacio Rodriguez told the outlet.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Rabbi Yossi Harlig of the Chabad Center of Kendall told NBC Miami his sister and brother-in-law, who had been on one of the boats with their four children, were among the injured.

"My sister broke some bones, her husband broke some ribs, they feel on one end a lot of pain for what happened and [are] concerned about the kids," Rabbi Harlig said. "But they feel also thankful to God they were on the left side of the boat, that’s where the boat came in, the children were on the right side of the boat, they feel thankful that the kids weren’t on their side of the boat."

Rabbi Harlig said the family had been celebrating one of the boy’s bar mitzvahs.

"My sister said she turned around [at] the last second and saw the boat crashing right into her, what happened, they’re not even sure themselves," he said. "It was very traumatic for them, no kid should watch such an accident, seeing their parents on the floor, seeing other people bleeding, it was very traumatic for them."